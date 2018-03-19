Surprise! 'Entourage' Star Perrey Reeves Welcomes First Child

Congrats are in order for Perrey Reeves!

The 47-year-old Entourage star and her husband, Aaron Endress-Fox, secretly welcomed their first child together, a baby girl, the actress' rep confirms to ET.

According to the rep, Phoenix Delphine Fox was born on Oct. 14, 2017.

Reeves and Fox became engaged in September 2014 and tied the knot on June 13, 2015. Although the two have yet to share a photo of their newborn, they certainly aren't shy about gushing over each other, or their two dogs, Rooster and Junip, via Instagram.

See some of their cutest posts below:

Happy New Year! Xx The Foxes A post shared by Perrey Reeves (@perreyreeves) on Jan 1, 2018 at 12:24pm PST

In more baby news, Khloe Kardashian is gearing up for the arrival of her first child. She and her boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson, are expecting a baby girl, and the two couldn't be more ecstatic.

Kris Jenner told ET earlier this month at the grand opening of Paul Nassif's new MedSpa in Beverly Hills, California, that Kardashian plans to have two nurseries for her daughter. "Khloe's really excited and setting up two nurseries, one in Cleveland [where Thompson plays basketball] and one in Los Angeles," the momager explained.

Hear more in the video below!

Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.

