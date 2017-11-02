'Survivor' Castaway Ali Elliott on Cole's Fainting and Why Ryan Is Still a 'Twerp' (Exclusive)

Ali Elliott drew the "short straw" on Survivor, and not just on Wednesday night's episode.

According to the Los Angeles native, her time on Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers was doomed from day one.

"If anything, the reason I was sent home was because of Ryan's luck," Ali told ET over the phone on Thursday, after watching her elimination the day before. "I think that you could say that him grabbing that secret super idol on the boat, that was the beginning of my downfall, because him having that, and happening to give it to Chrissy, and then happening to get on the same swap? Like, seriously, how lucky can you get?"

"So, all of Ryan's luck turned into my unluck, and I became rather unlucky after all of his advantages," she added.