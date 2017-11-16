'Survivor' Castaway Desi Williams on Not Noticing the Missing Vote and Learning to 'Trust Again' (Exclusive)

"I actually wouldn't, because I've had conversations with these people post-Survivor, and people have a hard time transitioning back to life. I remember saying to another player, 'Please, just learn to trust again. I know you've been playing this game where you've been able to trust no one, for all this time, so please know when you return to the world, please learn to trust again,'" she shared. "The fans at home don't see how tough it is as a player to then return to everyday life, to people you love and care about and feel like they're maybe trying to deceive you."

"I think I got out in just enough time that I was able to stay sane, I was able to stay true to who I was, and able to transition back into life and not be paranoid, and not feel like the world is against me," she said. "I think that's a real struggle that people have post-Survivor, that fans don't get to see, because all you're seeing is what's shown on TV."

As for what she's looking for in the next winner, Desi said she wants the Sole Survivor to "own" their gameplay.

"Everybody, once you get to know them, has a pretty good story. So it's hard to name one player, because I think everybody has their own reasons for wanting to win this game, and what it will do for them or their family or their confidence," she expressed. "I'm looking for someone who not only plays a good game, but will own up to their game, and can articulate why their gameplay was better than the person sitting next to them."

