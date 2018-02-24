'Survivor: Ghost Island': Watch the First Four Minutes of the Premiere!

A new season of Survivor is finally here, but expect it to look a little familiar.

While there aren't any returning players on season 36 of the reality competition show, Ghost Island is paying tribute to the biggest Survivor mistakes, bringing back the actual idols and advantages that were misplayed in previous seasons.

Twenty new castaways with backgrounds in everything from law to yoga to military to fishing will come together and hit the beach when Survivor returns on Wednesday. ET's got the first four minutes of the premiere, in which tribes Naviti and Malolo learn that it's up to them to "reverse the curse."

What kind of curses are we talking? James being voted off Survivor: China despite having an idol in each pocket, Cirie thinking she had Sarah's vote steal advantage in Survivor: Game Changers, and Ozzy's fake idol (the f**king stick) from Survivor: Micronesia, Fans vs. Favorites.

"This season, for the first time ever, you will have the chance to reverse the curse of the some of the worst decisions in survivor history," host Jeff Probst informs the castaways in the clip, as one player, Kellyn, already admits to finding the season's theme intimidating.

"My probably biggest fear out here out here is making bad decisions, because we've seen it so many times throughout Survivor. They could be such a split moment decision that can take you out of the game," she says before Probst kicks off the game.

"If you find yourself on Ghost Island, which many of you will, you will be surrounded by reminders that everything in this game rests on your ability to make the right decision at the right time," he declares. "And that starts right now."

Survivor: Ghost Islandpremieres Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

