'Survivor's Alan Ball Wants to Make It Clear That JP 'Strip Searched Himself' (Exclusive)

"I said it before we left camp: if something goes wrong, if something happens, I'm going to be the one to go home. If Joe pulls out the idol, I'm going home. I know they've got votes for me," he explained. "So when [Devon] started reading that advantage, I really started feeling like, 'OK, this could be the turning point that changes everything, and I may be the one who goes home'...And Joe stands up with his idol, and I'm like, 'At this point, I know I'm going home.' At that point, it was over. The story was written."

"We know I don't really care for Joe. I'm going to say this: hopefully he's not as annoying in person as he was on the show. Hopefully, that was all the show," he added. "Because I'm not crazy, but they showed me to be crazy in that first episode."

Alan definitely got Survivor's crazy cut, when his paranoia caused him to call out J.P. and Ashley for a supposed showmance just days into the competition -- and basically strip searched J.P. for a possible idol.

"Well, I mean, I didn't strip search him," he laughed. "He strip searched himself...but I wouldn't change it. At the end of the day, he did what he had to do to make me believe that I wasn't seeing what I saw. That was what he felt he had to do."