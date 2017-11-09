'Survivor's Jessica Johnston on Showmance With Cole: 'Why Can't I Find Love AND Money?' (Exclusive)

Just as quickly as she proclaimed herself the "Queen Bee" of Survivor, Jessica Johnston got the boot.

The blonde beauty had it all (intellect, athleticism and personality), and seemingly was going to get it all (the check for $1 million and a boyfriend), before being blindsided on Wednesday night's episode of Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers -- the first vote after the merge.

"I was overly confident," Jessica told ET over the phone on Thursday. "I'm really embarrassed that I [called myself a Queen Bee], because I think that anybody who has watched the game, they eye rolled. I mean, I eye rolled when I saw that. I was like, 'You're an idiot! What is wrong with you?'"

The Louisville, Kentucky, native was so blindsided that she was still recovering from her elimination -- and soothing her shock with pizza for breakfast and ice cream for lunch.