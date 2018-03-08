'Survivor's Morgan Ricke Says This Castaway Is the Next Boston Rob (Exclusive)

The Survivor gods chose Morgan Ricke.

The 29-year-old was blindsided on Wednesday's episode of Survivor: Ghost Island, after an early tribe swap, a rock draw and a backstab by a "cute blonde." But Morgan isn't too upset about it.

"What can I say?" she said to ET over the phone on Thursday, after watching her elimination the day before. "My fate was in the hands of the Survivor gods, but it was a great blindside."

"I give huge props to Libby. She had a really hard decision to make," Morgan shared of her supposed new pal, who ended up voting her out. "Obviously I threw some shade at her in the end, but there's no hard feelings there."

Shade puts it mildly."Don't trust the cute blonde," Morgan hissed to the tribe as her last words before heading off to Ponderosa -- which, according to the castaway, will cause a little trouble in next week's episode.

"I was really proud of that comment, because I don't remember getting up, or Jeff [Probst] snuffing my torch or any of that, but I do remember looking at [Libby] and saying that comment. I was like, 'That was good!'" she said with a laugh. "But the funny thing is, because of my accent, they're not sure if I said 'two,' as in Angela and Libby, or 'cute.'"

"Apparently it stirs up some drama when they get back to the island, because Angela thinks I was throwing shade at her, and Libby knows I was throwing shade at her," Morgan revealed. "I said cute, not two. But Angela, you're so clueless, you don't even know what's happening."

Morgan also has some choice words for Jacob, whom she jokingly blames for cursing the already cursed Legacy Advantage he willed to her before he was voted out last week. After her own elimination, Morgan willed the advantage to Domenick -- because "I kind of looked at him like my Boston Rob," she admitted, likening Domenick to the iconic Survivor player, who appeared on four seasons of the show and won Survivor: Redemption Island.

"I was Amber and he was my Boston Rob," she explained. "Not in a, 'I love you, I want to marry you,' aspect. He has a wife and three kids. Just kind of how he played the game. I wanted to be his right hand."

"We just were always up talking strategy, talking game... so I just felt like I really got to know him. And he was this guy, coming out with guns ablazing, and it's hard for those guys to make it to the end, but I love it when they do," she continued. "So I really wanted to help him in the game, and hopefully this doesn't curse him."

While Morgan was surprised that the show was "really real" -- "You're pooping in the ocean and you have no toilet paper and there's no toothbrush... I started at 127 pounds and left at 120," she said. "There's no nachos and pizza." -- she has no regrets over her game play. The marine animal trainer insisted that her elimination was really just due to chance, but she's still a fan of all the Ghost Island twists.

"It's so cool to see all the idols from the past and the torches. But being in the game, I think it leaves a lot of your game to chance," she said. "I don't like that part of it, but from a fan's perspective, it's really cool. I'm geeking out over the Survivor: Ghost Island aspect of it."

As for who fans should keep an eye on as the season progresses, Morgan says that would be Domenick, of course, as well as Kellyn, Bradley and Wendell. "Kellyn's that sweetheart, she's quirky, she's fun. Bradley, I just think he's hilarious. Domenick is just a strong player, and Wendell's kind of behind the radar," she described. "I think my alliance was really strong and really great."

Survivor: Ghost Island airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

