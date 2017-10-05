'Survivor's Simone Nguyen on 'Sh***ing in the Ocean' and Her Season of 'Hotties' (Exclusive)

Survivor castaways are often filled with regret about their game play after missing out on the million, but Simone Nguyen's what-ifs are of a much different nature.

"Like, if I'm being completely honest, I would have put myself on a tribe of all the hotties," she bluntly told ET over the phone on Thursday, after watching her elimination the night before.

"Oh my god, Alan is so hot. Cole is so hot. Devon is so hot. Jessica is so hot. Desi is so hot. Ali is so hot. Like, there's so many good-looking people," she continued. "I would imagine to myself, 'If only we were on a tribe of 10 people, and I got all the hot, athletic people and then me.' That would have been a dream come true!"

"I'm in a very committed relationship, but I was away from home, so it's fun to look at," she continued. "My boyfriend understands. My boyfriend got to meet some of the people on my show, and he was like, 'I kind of get it.' I was like, 'Yeah, baby. Yeah you do.'"