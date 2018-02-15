Susan Lucci, 71, Stuns in Red Swimsuit: Pic!

Susan Lucci is positively ageless.

The 71-year-old All My Children star looked incredible on the beach in Barbados on Tuesday, rocking a strapless red one-piece swimsuit. Lucci wore hoop earrings and sunglasses, looking beyond glam.

The mother of two was with her husband, 80-year-old Helmut Huber, on what appears to be a Valentine's Day getaway. The two have been married since 1969.

ET spoke with Lucci in 2016, when she dished on the secret behind her ageless looks.

"The true answer is, number one is good genes," she said. "I mean, you should see my mother. She looks beautiful and young."

"But then you just take care of it," she added. "Day by day by day."

Clearly, she's doing something right!

In 2016, Lucci talked to ET about doing nude scenes for the Lifetime soap Devious Maids.

