Swedish Royals Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip Welcome Baby No. 2!
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip are adding to their gorgeous family.
The Swedish royals welcomed their second child on Thursday, they announced on Instagram.
"On Thursday, 31 August at 11:24 a.m., Princess Sofia welcomed a healthy and prosperous child at Danderyd Hospital," the statement read. "Both mother and child are doing well."
Prince Alexander Christened in Sweden -- See the Gorgeous Royal Pics!
While they have yet to announce their newborn's name, 38-year-old Carl Philip did tell reporters it's a boy.
“We are really happy. It’s a very cute boy," he said following the birth on Thursday.
Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia Welcome a Baby Boy
Carl Philip and 32-year-old Sofia -- a former model -- are already parents to their 1-year-old son, Prince Alexander. They've been married since June 2015.
In September, the world watched as the glamorous couple christened Alexander at Drottningholm Palace Church in Stockholm, Sweden.
Watch below: