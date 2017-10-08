'Sweet/Vicious' Star Max Ehrich Is Dating Model Sommer Ray (Exclusive)
Max Ehrich is off the market!
ET has exclusively learned that the former Young and Restless actor is dating model Sommer Ray.
“It’s pretty new. They’re taking things one day at a time,” a source close to the couple tells ET. “They’ve been inseparable for the past two months.”
The source tells ET that the couple -- whose most recent public appearance was at the Happy Death Day premiere at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday -- met through their mutual friend, actress Bella Thorne.
Ray is also starring in Ehrich's upcoming music video, “Can’t Forget Her Now.”
Ehrich, who most recently starred in MTV's Sweet/Vicious, split from his ex-girlfriend, Disney Channel star Veronica Dunne, in July.
ET has reached out to reps for Ehrich and Ray.
Reporting by Brendon Geoffrion.