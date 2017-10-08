'Sweet/Vicious' Star Max Ehrich Is Dating Model Sommer Ray (Exclusive)

The source tells ET that the couple -- whose most recent public appearance was at the Happy Death Day premiere at Universal Studios Hollywood on Thursday -- met through their mutual friend, actress Bella Thorne.



Ray is also starring in Ehrich's upcoming music video, “Can’t Forget Her Now.”



Ehrich, who most recently starred in MTV's Sweet/Vicious, split from his ex-girlfriend, Disney Channel star Veronica Dunne, in July.