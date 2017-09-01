Switchfoot and Lifehouse Release New Song for Hurricane Harvey Relief

Switchfoot and Lifehouse, who are currently touring together on the Looking for Summer tour, recorded the song in Nashville, and will perform it live at their Sept. 5 show at Houston's House of Blues. All proceeds from "Shine Like Gold," available for download here, will be donated to aid Houston's recovery in partnership with Food for the Hungry.

"We can't imagine what everyone is going through right now in Houston, but they've all been in our thoughts and prayers. We look forward to playing this show, standing alongside this amazing city and doing everything in our power to help," Lifehouse's Jason Wade said in a statement. "Jon and I started writing 'Shine Like Gold' at the beginning of this tour, but it wasn't until we recorded it in Nashville that we really knew what it was about."

"Seeing all of these amazing individuals who've sacrifice for their neighbors, and stepped up in the face of extreme hardship has been so inspiring," he continued. "This song is for them. All of the proceeds from this song are going to Houston for the unsung heroes that do the right thing when no one is watching. All the love.""

Switchfoot's Jon Foreman echoed Wade's statement, saying, "Jason and I had always talked about writing a song together. When it finally happened, ‘Shine Like Gold’ became a song about everyday heroes fighting their way through the darkness toward the light."