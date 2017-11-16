Sylvester Stallone Denies Sexually Assaulting a 16-Year-Old Fan in 1986: 'It Never Happened'

Sylvester Stallone is vehemently denying an allegation that he sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl in 1986, when he was 40 years old.

On Thursday, the Daily Mail published a report that Stallone was accused of sexually assaulting a teenager while he was shooting his film Over the Top in Las Vegas, citing the police report. According to the report, the alleged victim said she had been "intimidated" into having sex with both Stallone and his bodyguard at the time, Michael De Luca.

“This is a ridiculous, categorically false story," Michelle Bega, spokeswoman for 71-year-old Stallone said in a statement to ET, adding that Stallone says "It never happened." "No one was ever aware of this story until it was published today, including Mr. Stallone. At no time was Mr. Stallone ever contacted by any authorities or anyone else regarding this matter.”

According to the police report published by The Daily Mail, the alleged victim said she met Stallone at the arcade at the Las Vegas Hilton through actor David Mendenhall, who played Stallone's son in Over the Top. After asking for Stallone's autograph on another occasion, she alleged the actor then asked her her age, and that she told him she was 16 years old. She alleged she met De Luca the next day, and that he gave her the keys to a room on the 27th floor of the hotel, and told her to go up "as soon as possible."