SZA Delivers a Show-Stopping Performance of 'Broken Clocks' at 2018 GRAMMYs

If you weren't already in love with SZA, you certainly are now.

After a monster 2017, one of music's biggest breakout stars -- and Best New Artist nominee -- took the stage during Sunday's awards show for her first-ever GRAMMYs performance, singing "Broken Clocks."

Following an introduction by Eve and Shemar Moore that described her sound as "echoes of the past" mixed with modern soul, SZA, wearing a fringed jersey with ripped jeans split to the thigh, turned out a minimalistic performance that focused on her immaculate voice, with a few dance moves and a sprinkle of pyrotechnics for good measure. The GRAMMYs is infamous for bleeps and audio issues, and SZA got both: Bleeped during a line that mentions a strip club and, throughout the number, she pulled her earpiece out multiple times, but still sounded like perfection.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

On the red carpet ahead of the show, she told ET that she wasn't nervous for her big number. "These are my friends and people who believe in me, so I'm grateful," she said. "Super grateful."

SZA earned five GRAMMY nominations this year: Best New Artist, Best R&B Performance for "The Weekend," Best R&B Song for "Supermodel," Best Rap/Sung Performance for "Love Galore" and her record, Ctrl, was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album. (The Weeknd ultimately won the latter, while Bruno Mars cleaned up in the R&B categories and Alessia Cara took home Best New Artist.)

The songstress gave a peek into her GRAMMYs weekend prep with an Instagram shot captioned, "Tailor from Milan energy so Jersey."

