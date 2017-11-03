Taika Waititi Explains the 'Cliffhanger' Mid-Credits Scene in 'Thor: Ragnarok' (EXCLUSIVE)

The mid-credits scene, however, left me with at least one massive question. The moments picks up not long after the final shot of the movie, with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) en route to Earth with what's left of the Asgardian people, the so-called Revengers and some Sakaarian refugees in the wake of Asgard's demise at the hands of the fire demon, Surtur. In the tag, Thor and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) are looking out into space when the God of Mischief asks if it's such a good idea to be heading to Earth.

"Do you really think it's a good idea to bring me back to Earth?" Loki questions, as he most surely reflects on the events of the first Avengers movie (when he led a Chitauri invasion of New York City) and the fact that he's on Doctor Strange's list of inter-dimensional threats.

"Probably not," Thor replies, though notes that he himself is quite popular on Earth. "Don't worry brother, I have a feeling everything will work out just fine."

At that very moment, their ship is eclipsed by another far, far bigger, armored and seriously malevolent-looking spaceship. But...whose ship is it?! After exhaustively Googling variations of "Marvel + Villain + Spaceships" to no success, ET went to the source and asked Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, himself. And he immediately started laughing.

"I can't! I'm so nervous about saying anything about any other movies," Waititi rebuffed coyly. "What's good about Marvel is that they don't let the directors really find out about the other movies. I think that's a good thing, because I've got a big mouth and I will just give away spoilers. I'm not going to say. I'm not going to say!"