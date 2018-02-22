Tamar Braxton Confesses She Got on Her Sisters' Last Nerves on 'Braxton Family Values' (Exclusive)

Tamar Braxton is getting real.

On Sunday's episode of TV One's biography series, Uncensored, Braxton gets candid about her life in front of and behind the camera.



In ET's exclusive clip, the 40-year-old TV personality revealed that filming her family reality show, Braxton Family Values, with her sisters, Toni, Traci, Towanda and Trina, and their mother, Evelyn, has "changed" their relationship.

"When I started doing the reality show, I just thought that they were my sisters, right? And it was cool for me to give my unsolicited advice, but as I watched it back, I was the nosy, big-mouthed little sister who was offering advice to better my sisters' lives. Like, who did I think I was?" Braxton said with a laugh. "I'm not going to lie to myself, I had to make some changes."

Braxton, who also starred on Tamar & Vince, recalled that the on-camera family arguments and disagreements that would sometimes get ugly.

"My relationship with my sisters definitely changed after that, because I worked on their last nerves," Braxton chuckled. "It was different. Giving your sisters advice in private is definitely different than giving your sisters advice on television. It's not like I did it purposefully, it's just that these are my sisters and this is the problem and this is who I am."

"I always knew who I was. I think the difference now is that I realize that sometimes I can come across as if I'm trying to hurt somebody's feelings when it's just I'm passionate about the things that I talk about that I care about," she continued. "I had to really scale back and only give my opinion when I'm asked because I feel like when you ask me, you already know that I'm gonna tell it like it is!"



Watch the exclusive sneak peek above for more.

Uncensored airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TV One.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tamar Braxton Deletes Instagram Account Amid Vincent Herbert Drama

'Tamar & Vince': Tamar Braxton Admits Her Days Are Better When Vincent Herbert Isn’t Around (Exclusive)

Tamar Braxton ‘Willing to Do Whatever It Takes’ to Make Her Relationship Work on ‘Tamar & Vince’ (Exclusive)