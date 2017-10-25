Tamar Braxton Files for Divorce From Husband Vincent Herbert (Source)

Tamar Braxton is done with her marriage.

A source tells ET the 40-year-old singer has filed for divorce from her husband, Vincent Herbert.

“There has been trouble with the two of them for some time and it came to a head,” the source says.

The couple has been together for more than a decade, first coupling up in 2003 and marrying in 2008. They share one son, 4-year-old Logan. The couple’s ups and downs have been well documented on their WE tv series, Tamar & Vince, which is set to return for its fifth season this November.

Last month, the “Love and War” singer shared with ET that she would walk away from her recording career in hopes of saving her marriage. Herbert is not only her husband, but also her manager.