Tamar Braxton Files for Divorce From Husband Vincent Herbert (Source)
Tamar Braxton is done with her marriage.
A source tells ET the 40-year-old singer has filed for divorce from her husband, Vincent Herbert.
“There has been trouble with the two of them for some time and it came to a head,” the source says.
The couple has been together for more than a decade, first coupling up in 2003 and marrying in 2008. They share one son, 4-year-old Logan. The couple’s ups and downs have been well documented on their WE tv series, Tamar & Vince, which is set to return for its fifth season this November.
Last month, the “Love and War” singer shared with ET that she would walk away from her recording career in hopes of saving her marriage. Herbert is not only her husband, but also her manager.
Tamar Braxton Teases Big Bombshell In 'Tamar & Vince' Promo: 'I Have to Be Honest' (Exclusive)
“There's a lot of things that are going on in my relationship and me being close to this music industry, and whatever I can do to eliminate all of the stress and problems off of my relationship, I would rather do that,” she confessed.
“My husband and I work very close together and it's really hard, you know?” she added. “Not only do we work together, he is my baby daddy and, you know, we've been together forever. He's my best friend. It's a lot of things to discuss and argue about.”
For more from Braxton, check out the full interview below.
Tamar Braxton Reveals She’s Retiring From Music to ‘Protect’ Her Marriage to Vince Herbert (Exclusive)