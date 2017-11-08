Tamar Braxton Freaks Out Over Technical Difficulties on ‘Tamar & Vince’ Premiere -- Watch! (Exclusive)

Tamar Braxton’s return to the stage didn’t go as smoothly as she had hoped.

ET has your exclusive sneak peek at the moment, featured on the season premiere of Tamar & Vince. The “Blind” singer is set to perform some of her new music at a small club, and is so anxious that she forces her backup dancers to do an impromptu rehearsal.

“In the parking lot, let’s bust this 8-count, so when we get up on this stage, we gonna tear this club up,” Tamar says in a confessional. “I don’t want to get up there looking like it’s Showtime at the Apollo.”

“I’m nervous before the show, because I really wanna put on an amazing show,” she adds. “I didn’t have a sound check, I had no walk through, I had no idea what the stage looked like. I was just walking into it blind.”

All seems well when Tamar greets the crowd, but then her microphone starts creating major feedback. It gets so bad that Tamar has to stop talking, and she turns around and gives the sound operator a major death glare.

“So ghetto,” she notes in her confessional, saying she simply does not have time for problems like that.