Tamar Braxton Freaks Out Over Technical Difficulties on ‘Tamar & Vince’ Premiere -- Watch! (Exclusive)
Tamar Braxton’s return to the stage didn’t go as smoothly as she had hoped.
ET has your exclusive sneak peek at the moment, featured on the season premiere of Tamar & Vince. The “Blind” singer is set to perform some of her new music at a small club, and is so anxious that she forces her backup dancers to do an impromptu rehearsal.
“In the parking lot, let’s bust this 8-count, so when we get up on this stage, we gonna tear this club up,” Tamar says in a confessional. “I don’t want to get up there looking like it’s Showtime at the Apollo.”
“I’m nervous before the show, because I really wanna put on an amazing show,” she adds. “I didn’t have a sound check, I had no walk through, I had no idea what the stage looked like. I was just walking into it blind.”
All seems well when Tamar greets the crowd, but then her microphone starts creating major feedback. It gets so bad that Tamar has to stop talking, and she turns around and gives the sound operator a major death glare.
“So ghetto,” she notes in her confessional, saying she simply does not have time for problems like that.
The performance was extra special because this tour is likely one of Tamar’s last. In September, she told ET that she was retiring from recording music in order to save her marriage.
“There are a lot of things that I want to do, and a lot of things that are in the works,” she said. “There's a lot of things that are going on in my relationship and me being close to this music industry, and whatever I can do to eliminate all of the stress and problems off of my relationship, I would rather do that.”
Less than a month later, Tamar filed from divorce from her husband, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple’s marital problems will be a major focal point of season five of Tamar & Vince, airing Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.
