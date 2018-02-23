Tamar Braxton Gets Candid About Split From Vincent Herbert on 'The View'

Tamar Braxton is finally setting the record straight on all those divorce rumors.

The 40-year-old singer was a guest co-host on Friday's episode of The View, where she revealed where her relationship with her estranged husband, Vincent Herbert, now stands.

As fans may recall, many speculated that all the drama surrounding Braxton and Herbert was a way to raise ratings for their show, Tamar & Vince.

"I wish mine wasn't real, I wish I could say that a lot of the times it's made up, just so I could hide behind the truth sometimes," said Braxton, who filed for divorce from Herbert last October after nine years of marriage. "But in this situation I absolutely have no reason to lie about my marriage and the things that's happening in my marriage for ratings. I think that's disgusting and I would never sell my soul to the devil like that. It's not that serious."

"I have a regular marriage, and regular marriages, like everybody else, things happen, you know?" she continued. "In my marriage, it was just to a point where I felt like divorce was the only option that I had left. Although we're in extensive counseling and that is much needed and it still will always be, but I think the bigger picture of everything is that we have a responsibility to my amazing 4-year-old son [Logan] and just to raise him in the most comfortable, amazing, loving, secure household that we can. That's why we don't live together."

Braxton continued on, reiterating the fact that they are not currently living together.

"I definitely filed for divorce," she exclaimed. "That's not a lie."

Later in the show, Herbert joined Braxton and her fellow co-hosts at the table, where he spoke out on the split for the first time ever. He also addressed Braxton's previous claims that he got another woman pregnant while they were still together.

When asked if the rumors were true he said, "Absolutely not."

"There's not [a bun in the oven], and all the other allegations are just not true," he said. "I'm just not that kind of person. I love this lady with all my heart, I love my family with all my heart and I will never stop fighting for my family and trying to make it be great."

Braxton revealed she now believes him, saying, "At this point, I don't think he has anything to lie about."

"The pregnancy rumor came from my friends," she explained. "I have to be honest about it. Vince and I have been through a lot, and the reason why I filed for divorce was not because of those rumors. I filed for divorce because we worked together, he's my baby father, we're together each and every day, we're attached at the hip, and it just got to be too much. We just couldn't figure out how to figure it out."

Hear more on what went wrong in the video below.

