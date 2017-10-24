Tamar Braxton ‘Going Through a Midlife Crisis’ in New ‘Tamar & Vince’ Season 5 Trailer (Exclusive)
Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert are putting it all out there on Tamar & Vince season five.
ET has your exclusive first look at the new season supertease, which finds the longtime couple at a crossroads -- personally and professionally. The pressures of Tamar’s skyrocketing music career, which Vince manages, appear to be taking a toll on their home life.
“With everything that I’ve been through this past year, I have chosen to overcome,” Tamar shares. “Gotta cut out the noise, the negativity, the naysayers. I need everybody to put their pride aside and just reunite.”
That is seemingly easier said than done, as Tamar unleashes on Vince, telling him she’d rather manage herself moving forward. She tells her pal, Tiny Harris, she wants to be “my own CEO of my life.”
“I think Tamar’s going through a midlife crisis,” Vince spouts off in a confessional, later telling a shocked Tamar that she is “hard to manage.”
“I think you should get another manager,” Tiny tells Tamar. “Before you want to get another husband.”
The dramatic trailer ends with Tamar taking off her wedding ring and saying, “I’m not willing to live like I’ve been living.”
A source tells ET that the 40-year-old star has actually filed for divorce from her husband as of this week.
"There has been trouble with the two of them for some time and it came to a head," the source says."
Last month, Tamar opened up to ET about the ups and downs in her and Vince’s relationship. She confessed that she would end her recording career in hopes of saving her marriage.
“There's a lot of things that are going on in my relationship and me being close to this music industry, and whatever I can do to eliminate all of the stress and problems off of my relationship, I would rather do that,” she shared.
“My husband and I work very close together and it's really hard, you know?” she added. “Not only do we work together, he is my baby daddy and, you know, we've been together forever. He's my best friend. It's a lot of things to discuss and argue about.”
Tamar & Vince returns for season five on Thursday, Nov. 9, at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv. For more with Tamar, check out the video below.
