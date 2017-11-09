Tamar Braxton Opens Up About 'Living a Lie' During Marriage to Vince Herbert in Lengthy Instagram Post
Tamar Braxton is putting it all out there.
The Tamar & Vince star took to Instagram on Wednesday to open up about the demise of her marriage to Vince Herbert in a lengthy post where she describes "living a lie" during their "broken" relationship.
"Here is the thing,& MY truth..you don’t have to like me & while I’m woke,I can see that most of you don’t now..even when you did.🤔something has changed w/her..but it’s ok, because I don’t..well,didn’t like me either," Braxton wrote. "I told myself I would do whatever it took to keep my family together...hoping we could offer them hope,faith,Love& dignity that I️ once possessed. But the truth is all of those things are NOT within the marriage of Tamar & Vince🤦🏽♀️ ..at least not anymore."
Braxon filed for divorce from Herbert in October, just ahead of the season five premiere of the couple's reality show, Tamar & Vince. The pair were married for nine years, and share a 4-year-old son, Logan.
"Married people who are reading will know what I mean.Sometimes we stay 'married' for face value or to say 'we did it'🙌🏾but the truth is..it couldn’t be more broken &further apart than we are NOW!" she continued. "You can say he did this,she did that,I️ put up with”this”& I’ve suffered & endured 'this' for so long..but the TRUTH is that this was your choice2 stay🙇🏽♀️we get so caught up in WE are 'winning' in love that we are LOSING a battle that doesn’t have ANYTHING 2 do with us!"
"I️ decided I didn’t want to be married for the sake of saying so.I wanted to have a relationship.Someone to share my/our dreams,our successes, our failures,our past,present & future with..& not finding out sh*t online," Braxton said. "Some of us 🙋🏽have been living a LIE!..& sometimes when things R shared,what’s NOT being surfaced is that he has one or several girlfriends,or she’s never home,or he’s very general when he speaks,or 'this doesn’t sound like him'🤔 or he’s so busy lately!!"
"I’m not pushing anyone out of the door..I’m just telling you what has pushed me out of mine!" she concluded. "That LAST time was the LAST time."
Just a day later, Braxton posted a promo for Tamar & Vince, writing, "This season of #TamarandVince is going to be hard for me. But I think it's so important for you you all to see because I used to think marriage was easy and 'i got this'... but like my mom says 'sometimes you get the bear and sometimes the bear gets you.'"
