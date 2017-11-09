Tamar Braxton Opens Up About 'Living a Lie' During Marriage to Vince Herbert in Lengthy Instagram Post

Tamar Braxton is putting it all out there.

The Tamar & Vince star took to Instagram on Wednesday to open up about the demise of her marriage to Vince Herbert in a lengthy post where she describes "living a lie" during their "broken" relationship.

"Here is the thing,& MY truth..you don’t have to like me & while I’m woke,I can see that most of you don’t now..even when you did.🤔something has changed w/her..but it’s ok, because I don’t..well,didn’t like me either," Braxton wrote. "I told myself I would do whatever it took to keep my family together...hoping we could offer them hope,faith,Love& dignity that I️ once possessed. But the truth is all of those things are NOT within the marriage of Tamar & Vince🤦🏽‍♀️ ..at least not anymore."

Braxon filed for divorce from Herbert in October, just ahead of the season five premiere of the couple's reality show, Tamar & Vince. The pair were married for nine years, and share a 4-year-old son, Logan.