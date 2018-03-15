Tamar Braxton Shaves Her Head -- See the Video!

Tamar Braxon is ready to feel "free."

The Braxton Family Values star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of herself trading her long, blonde locks for a powerful buzz cut. Braxton later posted a photo of her bold new 'do, explaining why she went for such a drastic chop.

"I'm over feeling captive to a wig, weave, people, people’s comments & opinions hell...even my OWN feelings! WE can choose to stop these things from having the power and victory over us!! And for me, that starts TODAY," the reality star captioned the pic, adding the hashtag, "#happysttamarsday 🍀."

Braxton filed for divorce from her husband, Vincent Herbert, last October, after nine years of marriage. The pair did not appear to split on good terms, with Braxton previously accusing him of cheating on her and getting another woman pregnant while they were together. During a recent appearance on The View, however, Herbert denied the rumors, and Braxton revealed that there's a possibility they could reconcile.

"The pregnancy rumor came from my friends," she explained. "I have to be honest about it. Vince and I have been through a lot, and the reason why I filed for divorce was not because of those rumors. I filed for divorce because we worked together, he's my baby father, we're together each and every day, we're attached at the hip, and it just got to be too much. We just couldn't figure out how to figure it out."

