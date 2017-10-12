Tamar Braxton Teases Big Bombshell In 'Tamar & Vince' Season 5 Promo: 'I Have to Be Honest' (Exclusive)
Tamar Braxton has a lot on her mind.
The Braxton Family Values star teases a big bombshell in the new season five promo for her reality show, Tamar & Vince -- and only ET has a first look!
"I have to be honest and I haven't been honest," Braxton says in the beginning of the supertease, which shows her and her husband, Vince Herbert's, most dramatic moments on and off BFV.
"This is a pill they're going to have to swallow," she insists.
The new season of Tamar & Vince premieres Thursday, Nov. 9 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.
ET sat down with Braxton last month, when she revealed that she would be retiring from music to "protect" her marriage to Herbert.
“There are a lot of things that I want to do, and a lot of things that are in the works,” she shared. “There's a lot of things that are going on in my relationship and me being close to this music industry, and whatever I can do to eliminate all of the stress and problems off of my relationship, I would rather do that.”
“My husband [music executive Herbert] and I work very close together and it's really hard, you know?” she continued. “Not only do we work together, he is my baby daddy and, you know, we've been together forever. He's my best friend. It's a lot of things to discuss and argue about.”
