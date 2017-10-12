Tamar Braxton Teases Big Bombshell In 'Tamar & Vince' Season 5 Promo: 'I Have to Be Honest' (Exclusive)

Tamar Braxton has a lot on her mind.

The Braxton Family Values star teases a big bombshell in the new season five promo for her reality show, Tamar & Vince -- and only ET has a first look!

"I have to be honest and I haven't been honest," Braxton says in the beginning of the supertease, which shows her and her husband, Vince Herbert's, most dramatic moments on and off BFV.

"This is a pill they're going to have to swallow," she insists.