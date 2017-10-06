Tamra Judge Is Thankful to Be 'One of the Lucky Ones' After Revealing She's Cancer-Free (Exclusive)

Tamra Judge is cancer-free!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that she is no longer battling skin cancer.

"I had Surgury [sic] last week and today I found out I am Melanoma Free margins are clear," Judge wrote alongside a pic of her stitches. "Save YOUR a** and get a full body skin check. @cacoastalderm thank you for all you do. #sunblock #skincheck #melanomaawareness #HoagCancerCenter #TanningbedsShouldBeBanned."