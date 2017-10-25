Tamra Judge Wants ‘RHOC’ Co-Star Vicki Gunvalson to ‘Go Home’ and Leave the Show (Exclusive)

“If she could just go home, buh-bye, I'd be very happy about that,” she adds. “I don't know what to expect. I don't know what Vicki we're gonna get that day. Are we going to get victim Vicki? 'I'm so sorry, I just repeated a rumor. I'm so sorry, I just wanted everybody to get along. Oh geez.' Or, am I going to get defensive, mean, backstabbing? I don't know.”

Tamra claims that she has forgiven Vicki, but that doesn’t mean she’s interested in rekindling their friendship.

“People are like, 'Why can't you forgive her?’” Tamra says. “I've forgiven her. She needs to, like, forgive herself. Maybe she'll feel better. And then, I just have to move on. I don't want to have people like that in my life.”

“You can have your differences, but when you’re trying to destroy somebody’s life, that’s not good,” she continues. “Nobody can recover from that. Like, you’re trying to destroy my life, start rumors about me, my husband, friends, calling my kids ... how could I ever go, ‘Oh, I just want to be your friend again?’”

“When you cross the line, it’s unforgivable,” she says. “Unforgivable. I want to be around a group of girls that, yeah, maybe we don’t agree on everything, and maybe we might argue about who knows what, but don’t try to destroy somebody’s life. Don’t say the things you say and do the things you do.”

As for when her own time on the show will be up, Tamra says she's not sure.

"Usually around this time, when we’re at the end of the season and it's reunion time, it’s like, OK, I’m done. I’m so done. I don’t want to do this again. And then, you know, we have a break ... and then you’re like, you’re all charged up again."

"It’s like childbirth," she jokes. "Like, you have the child and you’re like, 'I’m never having another child again.' And then later, you're like, 'Oh, but it was so much fun! It was so fun and the pain, it doesn’t last that long.' So, you know, I don’t know. I just take it year by year. I think you know. It’s like a bad marriage. You know when you want to get out ... right now, I'm good."

