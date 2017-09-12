Taraji P. Henson Opens Up About Dating, Her Legacy and Empowering Women

Although the single, mother of one admits she would be open to dating, she says work is her No. 1 priority at the moment.



"I would love to [be in a relationship], but he has to see how I move and deal with it, because I don't have time to explain," she reveals. "I've got work to do."



It's no secret that Henson is on a mission to keep reaching for the stars, but the Hidden Figures actress tells Marie Claire she doesn't plan to get to the top by bringing other women down. Instead, she hopes to uplift and encourage other females in the industry.



"I made a pact years ago that I would never hate on another female, ever, especially in this industry," she says. “How can we get ahead if we’re feuding and hating on each other all the time?"