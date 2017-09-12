Taraji P. Henson Opens Up About Dating, Her Legacy and Empowering Women
Taraji P. Henson is slaying the game!
Rocking a printed Versace dress, Tiffany & Co. necklace and earrings by Hearts on Fire, the Empire star stuns on the cover of Marie Claire's October 2017 "Next Big Thing" issue. In her accompanying interview with the magazine, she opens up about dating, supporting other women in the industry and the legacy she hopes to leave.
WATCH: How Taraji P. Henson Overcame 'Personal Hurdles' for 'Hidden Figures' Role: 'I Had to Do It'
"I love black people. I love telling stories. I want these little girls to study me like I studied Meryl [Streep] and Bette Davis and Carol Burnett," Henson, 47, explains. "I want them to study my work, because I put a lot of work in, a lot of blood, sweat and tears."
And she's not slowing down. In addition to Empire coming back for its fourth season on Sept. 27, Henson also has four films slated for release in 2018.
Although the single, mother of one admits she would be open to dating, she says work is her No. 1 priority at the moment.
"I would love to [be in a relationship], but he has to see how I move and deal with it, because I don't have time to explain," she reveals. "I've got work to do."
It's no secret that Henson is on a mission to keep reaching for the stars, but the Hidden Figures actress tells Marie Claire she doesn't plan to get to the top by bringing other women down. Instead, she hopes to uplift and encourage other females in the industry.
"I made a pact years ago that I would never hate on another female, ever, especially in this industry," she says. “How can we get ahead if we’re feuding and hating on each other all the time?"