Tarek and Christina El Moussa Reunite to Celebrate Daughter's 7th Birthday -- See the Pic!
Family first!
Tarek and Christina El Moussa reunited to celebrate their daughter Taylor's 7th birthday on Friday, sharing pics of the two of them with their little girl on her special day.
"Happy 7th Birthday #TaylorReese .... Smart, Fun, Funny, Sassy, Sweet and Beautiful. Taylor you are the most amazing little girl and I'm so lucky to be your mama. Love you more than the 🌝🌙⭐️," Christina captioned her Instagram snap.
Tarek also shared the same photo, writing, "Happy 7th B-Day to my BIG girl!!!! UGH she's growing so fast!!! I was so excited when mommy brought donuts to class....than realized she didn't have enough for me 🙄😥😂😂😂💃🏿."
The day before, Tarek also posted an adorable Instagram collage of his little girl.
"DATE NIGHT!!! I can't believe my baby girl turns 7 tomorrow😥. LOL she said 'Daddy you better dress up fancy'. SWIPE to see the date night photos!!! OMG I'm obsessed with this girl! #truelove," he wrote.
The Flip or Flop stars and former couple also share a 2-year-old son, Brayden. Last month, Tarek threw his boy an epic birthday party, and only ET was there for the celebration.
Tarek and Christina separated in December 2016, but continue to work together on their HGTV show. Watch below for more on their split.