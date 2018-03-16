Tarek El Moussa Gushes Over 'New Beginnings' With Kids After Buying a House -- See the Pics!

Tarek El Moussa just bought a house -- but this time, he's not flipping it.

The Flip or Flop star took to Instagram on Friday to reveal that he purchased a home to share with his kids in Costa Mesa, California, "within hours" of driving by it.

"I BOUGHT A HOUSE!!!!!!! I'm am so excited for my "new beginnings"... sometimes things are meant to be:)" Tarek wrote alongside a slideshow of 10 pics showing off his new pad. "I wasn't looking for a house nor was I looking in Costa Mesa. I was randomly driving down a street and saw this place and I knew it was the one! Within hours I was writing an offer and negotiating the deal."

"The lesson...if you want something go get it, go after it and never quit! This relates to life in general..if there is something you want take action!!! My ❤️❤️❤️ Babies finally get a home with daddy!!!" he added. "WHAT DOES EVERYONE THINK, did I do good??"

Tarek had been living in a remodeled house since his split from Christina El Moussa in 2016. Though the place had rooms for the pair's two kids, 7-year-old daughter Taylor and 2-year-old son Brayden, the HGTV star clearly couldn't be happier to set down more permanent roots.

Christina, meanwhile, lives in the Spanish-style house purchased and redesigned with Tarek in 2014. In an interview with ET last August, she said that "things have gotten significantly easier" between her and Tarek since media interest in their split died down, and that they are completely committed to co-parenting their children.

"What doesn't work [when you want to] co-parent is to have all that animosity towards each other," Christina said. "Kids sense that, so Tarek and I will never say anything negative about each other to the kids, in front of the kids. I think that's so important. It's so important to still communicate and show [our] kids that we're still friends, that we'll always be a family. Whether that's sports events together, birthday parties. It just makes our kids feel more comfortable."

"I think that's a good thing for other people, to put your differences aside and to know that your kids are the most important, and you know that's what matters," she added.

