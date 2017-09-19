Tarek El Moussa Posts Pic From 'Lowest Point of My Life,' Shares Inspiring Message About Beating Cancer

Tarek El Moussa is proud of what he's overcome.

The Flip or Flop star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a pic from "one of the absolute lowest points of my life," alongside an inspiring message about beating cancer.

"NOT embarrassed to share!!! This was one of the absolute lowest points of my life!!" Tarek captioned the shot. "After beating cancer twice I had a horrific back injury. Over the course of 10 months I lost 50 pounds from all the pain meds which prevented me from wanting to eat and I was nauseous all the time."

"I remember those days...in this photo I'm pale white....eyes are black.... and I was 169 pounds!!" he continued. "My clothing didn't fit and it looks like I'm wearing drapes!