Tarek El Moussa Posts Pic From 'Lowest Point of My Life,' Shares Inspiring Message About Beating Cancer
Tarek El Moussa is proud of what he's overcome.
The Flip or Flop star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a pic from "one of the absolute lowest points of my life," alongside an inspiring message about beating cancer.
"NOT embarrassed to share!!! This was one of the absolute lowest points of my life!!" Tarek captioned the shot. "After beating cancer twice I had a horrific back injury. Over the course of 10 months I lost 50 pounds from all the pain meds which prevented me from wanting to eat and I was nauseous all the time."
"I remember those days...in this photo I'm pale white....eyes are black.... and I was 169 pounds!!" he continued. "My clothing didn't fit and it looks like I'm wearing drapes!
"This photo is a reminder than anything is possible with hope," Tarek concluded. "While I went through this it was the first time in my life I wanted to quit! Thank god I didn't...or I wouldn't be standing tall today!! Reminder everyone, anything is possible! You just have to believe!"
Tarek revealed on Good Morning America in February that he was diagnosed with testicular cancer around the same time he had thyroid cancer in 2013, but said that both cancers were in remission.
"For me, the main reason I'm coming out is to create awareness," he explained. "I know that when I came out with thyroid cancer, a lot of people found out they also had thyroid cancer. So, I feel it's something I had to do."
