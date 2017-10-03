Tarek El Moussa Attended Las Vegas Festival But Left Early: ‘Treat Every Day With the Importance It Deserves’
Tarek El Moussa is grateful for his life. The 36-year-old TV personality attended the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival on Sunday, but left the event before the horrific mass shooting that took the lives of 59 people and injured hundreds more.
El Moussa took to Instagram on Monday to lend his support to the victims of the tragedy, sharing a photo of the iconic Vegas strip.
“I was there last night at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival in #Vegas. My friend Robert wanted to come home early which we did,” he wrote. “My heart goes out to everyone who has been affected by this tragedy. It's times like this that remind us we need to treat everyday with the importance it deserves. Give your family and friends a hug today and let them know they are safe and loved. #PrayForVegas #love #family.”
El Moussa is one of the many celebrities lending their support to the victims of the shooting. Jason Aldean was on the stage at the time and posted several moving tributes on social media.
