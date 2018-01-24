Tarek El Moussa Shares Hopeful Handwritten Message to Fans After Finalizing Divorce

Tarek El Moussa takes the highs with the lows.

The Flip or Flop star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a handwritten message of hope with his followers, one day after finalizing his divorce from wife Christina El Moussa.

"Life is a series of ups and downs and there is nothing we can do about it," Tarek began his letter. "When you are on a 'high' you feel nothing but happiness and positivity, and on the flip side, no pun intended, when you are on a 'low,' you forget what that high feeling felt like."

The father of two continued, encouraging fans to write down their feelings through both the good and bad moments in order to "learn to differentiate the two." "You must tell yourself while you are feeling 'low' that it isn't real, it's not your reality."

"Go back and read your notes from when you were feeling 'high' and do the things you did and figure out what made you happy when you were on a 'high,'" concluded Tarek, who offered to send his handwritten note to five followers. "Sometimes the best counselor is yourself. Trust yourself, trust your notes and believe what you wrote... You are the one that wrote them."

ET recently spoke with Tarek, who said that through his divorce from Christina, he's learned to be a better man.

"In general, through the process of my separation and divorce, it’s been a year and a half," Tarek shared. "I came out of this thing stronger, more present and healthier than I've ever been because I did everything possible to reevaluate who I am and who I want to be. And the conclusion of that is that I want to be the absolute best father possible."

See more on Tarek in the video below.

