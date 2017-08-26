Taylor Kinney Attends Ex Lady Gaga's Chicago Concert -- See the Pic!

ET caught up with Kinney in March, when he opened up about his dating life after his breakup with Gaga.

"My dating life is through Chicago Fire," the actor quipped. "I live vicariously through my character."

"I don't think I have a type. I think it's more of an energy," he explained. "I think of compatibility as the intangibles of something, and someone that you meet and connect with, and someone you can laugh with, and maybe share a [similar] sense of humor, then things go from there."

