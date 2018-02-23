Taylor Lautner Mourns Death of Beloved Dog Roxy: 'I'll Miss You Everyday'

Taylor Lautner says goodbye to his beloved pet.

The 26-year-old Scream Queens star shared an emotional post on Friday, mourning the death of his dog, Roxy. Alongside a picture of Lautner holding up his pup and kissing her on the face, the actor recalled when his parents first gave him Roxy.

"Roxy, my family surprised me with you on the set of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 2004," he began his message. "You have brought so much joy into my life for the past 13 1/2 years. I’ll miss you every day but I’ll take those memories with me everywhere I go. I love you."

According to Taylor's sister, Makena, who also shared her own personal Instagram post, Roxy died one week ago.

Lautner isn't the only celeb who's recently lost a pet. Molly Sims' 18-year-old dog, Poupette, died earlier this month. Chelsea Handler and Christina Aguilera also paid tributes to their beloved dogs in January.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian also grieved the loss of her canine, Gabbana. The reality star's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, sent her a stunning floral arrangement that was in a shape of a giant paw print to honor Kardashian's late pet.

