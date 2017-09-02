Taylor Nolan and Derek Peth Party With 'Bachelor in Paradise' Family After Engagement
Taylor Nolan an Derek Peth's engagement definitely has the support of their Bachelor in Paradise "family."
Peth and Nolan were joined by Raven Gates, Jasmine Goode, Alexis Waters, Kristina Schulman, Whitney Fransway, Dominique Alexis, DeMario Jackson and Adam Gottschalk at Hyde Sunset in West Hollywood, California, where they posed for tons of cute pictures.
"F A M I L Y ❣️," Nolan captioned a slideshow of snaps from their night out, while Gates shared more photos on her account.
Missing from the festivities was Nolan's stunning engagement ring, which viewers will get to see when the couple's proposal airs on the Sept. 11 season finale of Bachelor in Paradise.
Missing from the festivities was Nolan's stunning engagement ring, which viewers will get to see when the couple's proposal airs on the Sept. 11 season finale of Bachelor in Paradise.