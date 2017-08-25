Taylor Swift and Jack Antonoff Send Flowers to Right Said Fred Following 'Look What You Made Me Do' Release
Taylor Swift is sending thanks to those who helped make "Look What You Made Me Do" a success.
The 27-year-old pop star dropped the first single from her sixth studio album, Reputation, Thursday night, which fans quickly discovered was co-written by Jack Antonoff and featured an interpolation from Right Said Fred's popular '90s hit, "I'm Too Sexy."
The British band, which is made up of brothers Fred and Richards Fairbrass and guitarist Rob Manzoli, revealed via Twitter that Swift and Antonoff sent them flowers as a way to express their gratitude for allowing them to sample the track.
"Thank you so much to @taylorswift13 & @jackantonoff," the band tweeted. "Very kind!"
Right Said Fred also took to their website, praising Swift and her team for being "absolutely wonderful."
"We're very pleased to hear Taylor Swift's interpolation of our 1991 hit 'I'm Too Sexy.' Taylor and her team reached out to us about the track, we like what she does and we were very honoured to have her interpolation feature on her new single 'Look What You Made Me Do,'" the message read. "We're very happy that our debut single will potentially be reaching new fans 26 years after its release."
Not only did Swift release the track, but she also teased the dark music video, which fans will get to see in full when the MTV Video Music Awards air live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.
