Taylor Swift Announces First 'Reputation' Stadium Tour Dates
Get excited Taylor Swift fans -- the pop superstar is coming to a stadium near you!
Swift announced the first 27 tour dates in support of her new album, Reputation, on Monday, via her Taylor Nation Twitter account.
"WE’LL SEE YOU SOON! The first round of dates for Taylor Swift’s reputation Stadium Tour have been announced," the tweet reads, providing a link to Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Program for a first opportunity at tickets.
The 2018 tour dates annouced so far are as follows:
May 8 - University of Phoenix Stadium - Glendale, AZ
May 12 - Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, CA
May 19 - Rose Bowl - Pasadena, CA
May 22 - CenturyLink Field - Seattle, WA
May 25 - Sports Authority Field at Mile High - Denver, CO
June 2 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL
June 30 - Papa John's Cardinal Stadium - Louisville, KY
July 7 - Ohio Stadium - Columbus, OH
July 10 - FedEx Field - Washington, DC
July 14 - Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA
July 17 First Energy Stadium Cleveland, OH
July 21 - MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ
July 28 - Gillette Stadium - Foxborough, MA
Aug. 4 - Rogers Centre - Toronto, ON
Aug. 7 - Heinz Field - Pittsburgh, PA
Aug. 11 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA
Aug. 14 - Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, FL
Aug. 18 - Hard Rock Stadium - Miami, FL
Aug. 25 - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN
Aug. 28 - Ford Field - Detroit, MI
Sept. 1 - U.S. Bank Stadium - Minneapolis, MN
Sept. 8 - Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, MO
Sept. 15 - Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, IN
Sept. 18 - The Dome at America's Center - St. Louis, MO
Sept. 22 - Mercedes-Benz Superdome - New Orleans, LA
Sept. 29 - NRG Stadium - Houston, TX
Oct. 6 - AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX
Swift delivered two flawless performances on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, including a sexy rendition of " ... Ready For It?" and a stripped-down version of "Call It What You Want."
