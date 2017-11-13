Taylor Swift Announces First 'Reputation' Stadium Tour Dates

Get excited Taylor Swift fans -- the pop superstar is coming to a stadium near you!

Swift announced the first 27 tour dates in support of her new album, Reputation, on Monday, via her Taylor Nation Twitter account.

"WE’LL SEE YOU SOON! The first round of dates for Taylor Swift’s reputation Stadium Tour have been announced," the tweet reads, providing a link to Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Program for a first opportunity at tickets.