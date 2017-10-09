Taylor Swift Announces First Shows Following ‘Reputation’ Release & Weighs in on a Fan’s Homecoming Dilemma

Swifties, mark your calendars!

is set to return to the stage for her first shows following the release of her upcoming album Reputation.

The pop star’s rep confirmed to that she will play two radio concerts in December -- 99.7 Now!’s Poptopia in San Jose, California, on Dec. 2, and B96 Jingle Bash in Chicago, Illinois, on Dec. 7.

The holiday shows typically feature short sets from a range of acts, with , Ed Sheeran and Fifth Harmony also set to play the Chicago bash, while The Chainsmokers and Niall Horan will join Swift in San Jose.