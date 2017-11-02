Taylor Swift Announces Fourth New Single ‘Call It What You Want,' Teases Lyrics
Are you ready for it, Swifties? As Taylor Swift’s Nov. 10 release date of her upcoming album, Reputation, approaches the GRAMMY winner has been slowly releasing new music for her excited fans.
On Thursday the 27-year-old pop star announced her fourth single from the album, “Call It What You Want” on social media.
Revealing that the song would be available at midnight ET on Friday, Swift also shared what appears to be some lyrics from the romantic tune.
“Holding my breath slowly I said, ‘You don’t need to save me call it what you want but would you run away with me?’” she wrote, adding in a second quote saying, “’Yes.’”
Good Morning America also revealed on Thursday that Swift will be performing one of her songs off the album during TGIT on ABC on Nov. 9. GMA shared a short clip of the song, which will be performed during Scandal between 9 and 10 p.m. ET. An extended version of the performance will air on Nov. 10 on Freeform.
In the teaser, the camera pans around what appears to be Swift’s Rhode Island mansion and the beach. It closes in on her hands playing one note on the piano before cutting out.
Ahead of her album release, Swift has released the songs “Look What You Made Me Do,” “…Ready for It,” and “Gorgeous.” She also released videos for the first two singles.
