Taylor Swift Announces Fourth New Single ‘Call It What You Want,' Teases Lyrics

Are you ready for it, Swifties? As Taylor Swift’s Nov. 10 release date of her upcoming album, Reputation, approaches the GRAMMY winner has been slowly releasing new music for her excited fans.

On Thursday the 27-year-old pop star announced her fourth single from the album, “Call It What You Want” on social media.

Revealing that the song would be available at midnight ET on Friday, Swift also shared what appears to be some lyrics from the romantic tune.

“Holding my breath slowly I said, ‘You don’t need to save me call it what you want but would you run away with me?’” she wrote, adding in a second quote saying, “’Yes.’”