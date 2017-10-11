Taylor Swift Announces 'The Swift Life' App, Which Is Basically Facebook for Swifties -- Check It Out!
In the event that a digital revolution causes the entire human race to download its consciousness into a purely online civilization, Taylor Swift fans will have a Republic of Taylor in which to found their Swiftciety.
The Reputation singer gave fans a first look at The Swift Life on Wednesday, a social app set to release later this year, devoted entirely to being an "inclusive and community-driven place for users to better connect with each other… and Taylor!"
While "old Taylor" can't come to the phone, the video kicks off with new Taylor facetiming her fans, revealing, "I've got something pretty awesome we've been working on for awhile that I'm excited to share with you."
The newly previewed app is actually a nearly two years-in-the-making product of Taylor's partnership with Glu Mobile -- the company responsible for Kim Kardashian West and Katy Perry's mobile games -- which was announced on Feb. 3, 2016.
Meanwhile, apart from her digital world takeover, if you're looking to see the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer in real life, ET learned last month that she's headed for a halftime show -- but not the one you think!
