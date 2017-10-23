Taylor Swift Appears Nude in Light-Up Bodysuit as She Teases Futuristic 'Ready for It' Music Video

You've never seen Taylor Swift like this before!

On Monday morning, the 27-year-old songstress teased the music video for her song, "Ready for It," and she seems to have taken a cue from Britney Spears when it comes to her costume.

Like the pop princess' glittering getup in her beloved "Toxic" music video, Swift is also seen wearing a bodysuit that makes her appear nude -- with the exception of some green lights.