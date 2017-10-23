Taylor Swift Appears Nude in Light-Up Bodysuit as She Teases Futuristic 'Ready for It' Music Video
You've never seen Taylor Swift like this before!
On Monday morning, the 27-year-old songstress teased the music video for her song, "Ready for It," and she seems to have taken a cue from Britney Spears when it comes to her costume.
Like the pop princess' glittering getup in her beloved "Toxic" music video, Swift is also seen wearing a bodysuit that makes her appear nude -- with the exception of some green lights.
MORE: Taylor Swift Holds First Secret 'Reputation' Listening Party in the UK
"Ready For It?" Swift captioned three teasers posted to Instagram. "Official Music Video out Thursday night. #ReadyForItMusicVideo"
In addition to featuring a robotic, nearly nude Swift, aliens are also a big part of the music video's dystopian world. In one scene, the robot-like Swift seems to be going up against the robed Swift in a face-off that ends with glass shattering.
"Let the dreams begin," she croons.
WATCH: Taylor Swift Shows Off Her Costume Process for Her ‘Sarcastic Trip Down Memory Lane’ in 'LWYMMD' Music Video
This will be the second music video Swift has released since announcing that she'll be dropping her album, Reputation, next month.
Last week, she also shared a new single, "Gorgeous," off the album, and the lyrics inevitably led many fans to speculate as to whether she was singing about her current real-life romance with actor Joe Alwyn.
Here's what ET decoded: