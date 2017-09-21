Taylor Swift Befriends a Rodent on 'Look What You Made Me Do' Set -- But Isn't Sure How Her Cats Will React
Taylor Swift has a new pet!
In another behind-the-scenes look at her wildly popular music video for "Look What You Made Me Do," the 27-year-old singer befriends a rodent while filming the birdcage scene.
"You're the best co-star ever," she tells the rat as she pets its head. "I'm going to take you with me. Your eyes are closing like my cats do."
Realizing that cats and rats don't always get along, Swift exclaims, "Oh god, we have to talk about that. What are we gonna do about that? They will hate you. They'll try to really murder you hard."
Still petting the rodent, Swift devises a plan. "You're going to have to learn to fight," she tells the tiny animal. "We're going to send you to a training facility. I'm glad we have a plan. This has been great."
Swift's cats, Olivia and Meredith, have oftentimes been muses for her social media posts, but it was the rat that got the call to be in her "LWYMMD" music video!
Here's a look at when Meredith once attended a party with her famous owner, and proved that she is the queen of the cats!