Taylor Swift Is Breaking Records All Over the Place With 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Taylor Swift is proving that success makes for the best revenge.

Upon the release of her fiery first single, "Look What You Made Me Do," off her upcoming album, Reputation, the 27-year-old singer is shattering records held by her pop star peers.

The music video for "LWYMMD" premiered at the start of Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, and went on to make YouTube history by earning a whopping 43.2 million views in under 24 hours. This is over seven million more than the previous record holder, Psy, who earned 36 million views for his "Gentleman" music video in under 24 hours.