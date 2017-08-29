Taylor Swift Is Breaking Records All Over the Place With 'Look What You Made Me Do'
Taylor Swift is proving that success makes for the best revenge.
Upon the release of her fiery first single, "Look What You Made Me Do," off her upcoming album, Reputation, the 27-year-old singer is shattering records held by her pop star peers.
The music video for "LWYMMD" premiered at the start of Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, and went on to make YouTube history by earning a whopping 43.2 million views in under 24 hours. This is over seven million more than the previous record holder, Psy, who earned 36 million views for his "Gentleman" music video in under 24 hours.
Swift's music video -- which is estimated to have received three million views per hour -- also surpassed Adele's "Hello" music video, which garnered 27 million views in that time frame. She also beat out Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's "Despacito" remix, featuring Justin Bieber, which earned 22 million views in 24 hours.
Even the lyric music video for "LWYMMD" was a huge win for the GRAMMY winner. So far, it has over 46 million views on YouTube, and was deemed the most-watched lyric video within a 24-hour time period.
But the record breaking doesn't stop there for Swift. Her single also shot to the No. 1 spot on iTunes within 30 minutes of its release and went on to set the new global first-day streaming record on Spotify with over eight million streams.
Currently, the song remains at the top of the Apple Music and Amazon Music charts, as well as Spotify's U.S. and Global Top 50 charts.
Swift's Reputation album will be released on Nov. 10, and she'll once again go up against Adele. The 29-year-old singer currently holds the U.S. record of most albums sold in one week after 3.4 million albums were purchased of 25 upon its debut in November 2015.
