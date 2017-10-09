Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony and More to Headline iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017

The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour returns this year with some huge names and some truly surprising line-ups.

One of the biggest headliners of this year's tour is Taylor Swift. Her appearances at the Los Angeles and New York City concerts will be some of her first shows following the release of her upcoming album, Reputation, in November.

The multi-city tour will also feature live performances from Fifth Harmony, as well as their former bandmate Camila Cabello, who quit the group last December.

Perhaps most surprising is that Cabello and Fifth Harmony are actually both on the line-up during three separate shows on the 11-stop tour.