Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony and More to Headline iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2017
The iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour returns this year with some huge names and some truly surprising line-ups.
One of the biggest headliners of this year's tour is Taylor Swift. Her appearances at the Los Angeles and New York City concerts will be some of her first shows following the release of her upcoming album, Reputation, in November.
The multi-city tour will also feature live performances from Fifth Harmony, as well as their former bandmate Camila Cabello, who quit the group last December.
Perhaps most surprising is that Cabello and Fifth Harmony are actually both on the line-up during three separate shows on the 11-stop tour.
Former One Direction bandmates Niall Horan and Liam Payne also share the bill in a number of cities.
Among the Jingle Ball Tour's other big performers are Ed Sheeran, The Chainsmokers, Fall Out Boy, Sam Smith, Kelly Clarkson, Kesha, Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, Logic, Julia Michaels, Halsey, Zedd and Why Don't We.
The star-studded tour kicks off Nov. 28 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, before moving on to San Jose, Los Angeles, St. Paul, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Atlanta, and Tampa Bay, before concluding at the BB&T Center in Fort Lauderdale.
The Jingle Ball Capital One Cardholder ticket pre-sale begins Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. local market time. Tickets go on sale for the general public on Oct.16, at 12 p.m. local market time.