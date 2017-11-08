Taylor Swift Celebrates Her Latest Country Music Award Days Ahead of 'Reputation' Release
Taylor Swift is feeling the love from country music fans.
While Swift might have wandered from her country roots in her own recent albums, she's kept her feet planted in the genre when it came to writing Little Big Town's recent hit single "Better Man."
And on Wednesday, Swift's lyrical efforts paid off when she was recognized at the 2017 Country Music Association Awards.
The 1989 artist earned the trophy for Song of the Year for writing "Better Man," which marks the singer-songwriter's 12th CMA Award.
Swift wasn't able to attend this year's ceremony at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, as she's in New York City getting ready for her turn as musical guest on this weekend's new episode of Saturday Night Live.
Little Big Town's Jimi Westbrook, Philip Sweet, Kimberly Schlapman and Karen Fairchild accepted the award on Swift's behalf.
"Taylor, wherever you are, thank you for this beautiful song and for loving songs and loving Nashville," Fairchild shared.
Swift, however, was watching the show from her NYC hotel and shared a video to Twitter showing her utterly baffled reaction to the moment "Better Man" was announced as the Song of the Year.
It was clear from her hilariously stunned reaction to the win that she really wasn't expecting it.
The surprising win comes two days before the release of her hotly anticipated new album, Reputation, which she's been promoting for months with the release of four new singles -- "Look What You Made Me Do,""…Ready for It?," "Gorgeous," and "Call It What You Want."
On Tuesday, the 27-year-old singer released the entire track list for Reputation, as well as some cryptic clues about possible surprises fans might discover on the new album. Check out the video below to hear more.