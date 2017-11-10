Taylor Swift Confirms Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Daughter James' Cameo in ‘Gorgeous’

Bey has Blue and Tay has James! As Swifties rip through Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated new album Reputation for telling lyrics and hidden messages, the new liner notes have confirmed a very special cameo on her previously released single “Gorgeous.”

Swift lists “James Reynolds” as the song’s “baby voice intro.” As you may recall, a young child happily shouts, “Gorgeous!” at the start of the love song. Fans previously speculated about James' involvement when the song first came out in October.