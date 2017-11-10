Taylor Swift Confirms Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ Daughter James' Cameo in ‘Gorgeous’
Bey has Blue and Tay has James! As Swifties rip through Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated new album Reputation for telling lyrics and hidden messages, the new liner notes have confirmed a very special cameo on her previously released single “Gorgeous.”
Swift lists “James Reynolds” as the song’s “baby voice intro.” As you may recall, a young child happily shouts, “Gorgeous!” at the start of the love song. Fans previously speculated about James' involvement when the song first came out in October.
James is the 2-year-old daughter of Swift’s bestie Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. The actors are also parents to 13-month-old daughter Ines.
The stars have been longtime pals, with Lively and Reynolds attending Swift’s 2016 star-studded July 4th bash.
Though Swift’s Instagram commenting has been turned off, fans noticed that Lively liked a series of behind-the-scenes pics of Swift writing “Gorgeous” earlier this month.
