Taylor Swift Debuts New Single 'Look What You Made Me Do' and Fans Are Going Wild -- Listen!
New Taylor Swift music is officially here!
The 27-year-old pop star released her new single, "Look What You Made Me Do," on Thursday night and fans are going wild!
The song title alone had people speculating that the new track might be taking aim at Kanye West, following Swift's very public feud with the rapper in recent years, and many fans have latched on to certain lyrics that seem to call the Life of Pablo artist out directly.
The opening lines of the single, in which Swift sings, "I don’t like your little games/Don’t like your titled stage," has led some fans to draw parallels to West's Saint Pablo Tour, where the 40-year-old rapper performed on an elevated stage suspended above his audience.
Additionally, at the end of the song, Swift sounds as if she's recording a message onto her answering machine when she muses, "I’m sorry, the old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now./ Why?/ Oh, ’cause she’s dead!"
The recording is being interpreted as a reference to when West released a secretly recorded phone conversation between himself and Swift, which sparked the most recent iteration of their public spat.
The lyric video for the song also continues Swift's snake theme, as the singer seems to be reclaiming the symbol.
Since last week, Swift has been teasing fans with cryptic posts on social media, which included what appeared to be a slithering snake. The GRAMMY winner finally announced on Monday that her sixth studio album is titled Reputation and will drop Nov. 10.
Swift also shared the black-and-white cover art, which shows the singer with half of her face covered in tabloid print.
The LP is the singer's first since the massively successful 1989, which she released three years ago.
Earlier this week, sources told ET that the "Shake it Off" singer has been "obsessed with secrecy" in regards to her new music, adding that even her record label, Big Machine, hadn't heard her new song.
“It’s crazy for the record label not to have all heard it. Some of them will be listening to it tonight like everyone else,” the source shared. “She is obsessed with secrecy. The levels of secrecy [on this album] are much tighter than compared with 1989.”
The source also added that they believe Swift will go on a stadium tour to promote Reputation that will likely kick off in the spring.
