Taylor Swift Debuts New Single 'Look What You Made Me Do' and Fans Are Going Wild -- Listen!

The song title alone had people speculating that the new track might be taking aim at Kanye West, following Swift's very public feud with the rapper in recent years, and many fans have latched on to certain lyrics that seem to call the Life of Pablo artist out directly.

The opening lines of the single, in which Swift sings, "I don’t like your little games/Don’t like your titled stage," has led some fans to draw parallels to West's Saint Pablo Tour, where the 40-year-old rapper performed on an elevated stage suspended above his audience.