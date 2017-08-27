Taylor Swift Debuts Spooky, Sassy 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video at the VMAs

Opening on a spooky graveyard, the video kicks off with a zombified Swift climbing out from a grave marked "Taylor Swift's Reputation." From there, the video moves through quick vignettes of Swift bathing in jewels, sitting on a throne of snakes, crashing a sports car -- GRAMMY in hand -- and posing for paparazzi while inside the wreckage.

In what appears to be the most obvious reference to her feud with Katy Perry, Swift at one point robs a bank while wearing a sweatshirt with a sequin-encrusted tiger logo.

In one of the most memorable moments, Swift poses on top of a pile of countless version of her former self -- wearing iconic looks from her past music videos and red carpets. At the end, several "old Taylors" line up to bash each other.

"Oh, there she goes, playing the victim again," one "old Taylor" quips. Another declares, "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative," referencing Swift's infamous statement about her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.