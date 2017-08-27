Taylor Swift Debuts Spooky, Sassy 'Look What You Made Me Do' Video at the VMAs
Taylor Swift is calling out her haters. Big time.
The singer dropped her "Look What You Made Me Do" video during the MTV Video Music Awards broadcast on Sunday, Aug. 27 without introduction or fanfare, letting the visual speak for itself.
Opening on a spooky graveyard, the video kicks off with a zombified Swift climbing out from a grave marked "Taylor Swift's Reputation." From there, the video moves through quick vignettes of Swift bathing in jewels, sitting on a throne of snakes, crashing a sports car -- GRAMMY in hand -- and posing for paparazzi while inside the wreckage.
In what appears to be the most obvious reference to her feud with Katy Perry, Swift at one point robs a bank while wearing a sweatshirt with a sequin-encrusted tiger logo.
In one of the most memorable moments, Swift poses on top of a pile of countless version of her former self -- wearing iconic looks from her past music videos and red carpets. At the end, several "old Taylors" line up to bash each other.
"Oh, there she goes, playing the victim again," one "old Taylor" quips. Another declares, "I would very much like to be excluded from this narrative," referencing Swift's infamous statement about her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.
"Look" marks the fifth collaboration between Swift and director Joseph Kahn, who previously helmed her 1989 offerings "Bad Blood," "Blank Space," "Wildest Dreams" and "Out of the Woods."
Over the weekend, Kahn took on critics who had compared a teaser of "Look" to Beyonce's"Formation" video.
"I've worked with Beyoncé a few times. She's an amazing person. The #LWYMMDvideo is not in her art space," he tweeted. " Love and respect to Bey."
He also added that "there's something to that 'formation' shot I painted out and you haven't seen yet. Stay tuned Sunday :)."
The shot in question depicted Swift wearing a black leotard and flanked by a row of male backup dancers. In the full video, the backup dancers eventually strip off their shirts to reveal "I Heart TS" crop tops underneath.
"Look" is the first offering from Swift's upcoming sixth studio album, reputation, which is set for a Nov. 10 release. For more on Swift's professional evolution, watch below.