Taylor Swift Defends Her 'Reputation' As a Great 'SNL' Musical Guest With Two Epic Performances of New Singles
There's just no tarnishing Taylor Swift's powerful Reputation.
One day after Swift dropped her latest album, Reputation -- which is on track to become her fourth album to sell over 1 million copies in a week -- the singer-songwriter hit the Saturday Night Live stage as the night's musical guest, and delivered two flawless performances.
The 27-year-old songstress kicked things off with a futuristic performance of "…Ready For It," that saw Swift dancing on a red LED-lit stage covered in fog, backed up by four dancer all in black.
Swift also made sure to maintain her on-going snake motif with a gold and diamond-encrusted viper affixed to the front of her bejeweled mic.
The set – which thematically matched the super sci-fi/cyberpunk music video she released for the single last month – marked the first time she's performed the track live in public.
In her second set of the night, singing the fourth single off the new album, "Call It What You Want," Swift brought things down to earth for an emotional, personal performance in which she sat in a chair and played her guitar.
For the track – which simultaneously disses some of her enemies and boasts about her happy life with her new man – Swift rocked a black sweatshirt which what appeared to be planets and constellations, along with a large red snake emblazoned across the front.
This was Swift's third time serving as music guest on the sketch comedy series. She first performed in 2009 in an episode hosted by Neil Patrick Harris, then returned later that year, during the next season, as both the musical guest and the show's host.
On Saturday's new episode, Girls Trip star and stand-up comic Tiffany Haddish hosted for the first time, and broke ground as the first black comedienne to ever host the show.
While her SNL performance of "…Ready For It?" was pretty spectacular, the music video was next-level epic. In the CGI-heavy video, Swift plays both an evil robot and her own nearly naked robot clone, who have to battle to the death in a Blade Runner-esque abandoned mall.
Check out the "…Ready For It?" music video in all its robo-spider, cyber-horse, electricity-shooting, flesh-toned-body-suit glory, and a breakdown/analysis of all the video's hidden meanings and secret codes.