Taylor Swift Documents Traditional Target Trip to Purchase Her New Album & Surprise Fans -- Watch!
A handful of Taylor Swift fans got one heck of a surprise on Tuesday night.
The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories to document her trip to Target in Nashville, Tennessee, to buy her new album, Reputation.
"We always have this tradition of going to Target to go buy the album, and so we're gonna go do that," Swift first announced, while sitting next to her cat Olivia.
Eyewitness Chandler Turner tells ET that the GRAMMY winner arrived to the location around 6:30 p.m. CT and was surrounded by a huge crowd when he saw her.
He added that Swift was talking to all the fans and taking photos, FaceTiming friends of shoppers and signing merchandise.
"It seemed like she was with her backup singers and dancers,” Turner said, adding that the singer was "the nicest and most genuinely-kind person he had ever met." He also shared that Swift talked to every person there and "took photos with every single fan, young and old."
“It also stood out to me when she said it was a tradition to come to that Target and buy her album,” Turner shared. He jokingly added, "Old Taylor is very much not dead."
And it seems as there is still some of the "old Taylor" in her. In the other clips she shared, Swift and her gal pals casually walked into the store and try to spot her albums and magazines.
"We're walking, we’re gonna go get some magazines," the singer updated fans. "We've seen it, we've spotted it."
While waiting in line to purchase her albums, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer also posed with fans and Facetimed with their unsuspecting friends and family, like Turner mentioned.
As the crowd began to grow around her, she finally said goodbye to everyone and left.
On Monday, Swift made a surprise visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to give an emotional performance.
Reporting by Joseph Corral.