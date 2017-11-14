Taylor Swift Documents Traditional Target Trip to Purchase Her New Album & Surprise Fans -- Watch!

Eyewitness Chandler Turner tells ET that the GRAMMY winner arrived to the location around 6:30 p.m. CT and was surrounded by a huge crowd when he saw her.

He added that Swift was talking to all the fans and taking photos, FaceTiming friends of shoppers and signing merchandise.

"It seemed like she was with her backup singers and dancers,” Turner said, adding that the singer was "the nicest and most genuinely-kind person he had ever met." He also shared that Swift talked to every person there and "took photos with every single fan, young and old."

“It also stood out to me when she said it was a tradition to come to that Target and buy her album,” Turner shared. He jokingly added, "Old Taylor is very much not dead."